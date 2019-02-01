One of the first offers when defensive coordinator Vic Koenning took the job at West Virginia was to Cocoa (Fla.) safety Rashean Lynn and he repaid that persistence by committing to the program Friday.

Lynn, 6-foot-5, 188-pounds, was offered by Koenning on the day that Neal Brown took the job in Morgantown and things only progressed from there. The talented safety prospect made an official visit to Morgantown during the Jan. 18 weekend and declared the Mountaineers the leader from then on.

While the Rivals.com three-star prospect was initially scheduled to take an official visit to Indiana this coming weekend, he elected to cancel that trip and that’s when he offered up his pledge to the West Virginia coaching staff.