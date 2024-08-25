PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Crafting the 2024 WVU defensive depth chart: Final volume

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
As WVSports.com does leading up to the season, we take a look at what we project the West Virginia depth chart to look like in 2024.

With the early signing period, early enrollment, the late signing day, spring ball and summer and now fall camp in the books we look at how the depth chart on defense projects heading into the season.



DEFENSIVE END:

NOSE TACKLE:

DEFENSIVE TACKLE:

West Virginia will need to replace Mike Lockhart in the middle, but Mulbah saw plenty of snaps there and Russell seems primed to make a leap. The other two starters return and there is quality depth behind them with a transfer addition in Jackson and young players that are ready to make the next step in their careers. This should be a deep group yet again although it will depend on development.


BANDIT:

For the first time since the Mountaineers moved to this scheme, the coaching staff has two bodies that seem perfectly suited for what they want to do here. Bradley played well when on the field last year, while French was a highly productive transfer and these two will likely form a formidable duo at the position.

MIKE:

WILL:

For these linebacker spots you could really move any of these players around as the two positions are now so similar. West Virginia has some talent here, but most of it is young and will need to prove itself over the course of the season.


SPEAR:

West Virginia experimented with Burks at spear in the spring and the addition of a cover option in Tarnue in the backend to fill the cat spot likely means that he sees time here this season although he could play multiple spots.


FREE SAFETY:

This one will need to play out but the Mountaineers have a starter at each position and will need to develop depth but the transfer portal has helped.


CAT SAFETY:

West Virginia added Tarnue in order to fill out the position and while Aubrey Burks could still see time here it's likely that he moves closer to the line of scrimmage at spear at least in some instances.


CORNERBACK:

West Virginia must replace both of the starters at cornerback which means that new players are going to be thrust into larger roles. This position was helped by transfer additions but is going to need to prove itself this season.

