Advertisement
Published Feb 17, 2025
Examining the NET Rankings across the Big 12 Conference
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com examines the NET Rankings for the entire Big 12 Conference and see where each of the 16 teams stack up in terms of the key metrics.


Advertisement
NET Rankings for the Big 12
TeamRecordNET RankingQuadrant 1 Record

Houston

21-4

3

6-4

Texas Tech

20-5

7

7-3

Iowa State

20-5

8

7-4

Arizona

17-8

9

7-7

Kansas

17-8

15

5-7

Baylor

15-9

28

5-8

BYU

17-8

36

3-5

West Virginia

15-10

44

5-7

Cincinnati

15-10

45

1-9

Arizona State

12-13

65

3-9

Utah

14-11

72

1-9

Kansas State

13-12

73

4-6

UCF

13-12

75

3-8

TCU

14-11

76

2-8

Colorado

10-15

104

1-9

Oklahoma State

12-13

107

0-9

--The Average NET Ranking for the 16 Big 12 teams is 47.9.

--A total of 9 of the 16 teams are perched inside the top 50.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement