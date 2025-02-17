Examining the NET Rankings across the Big 12 Conference

WVSports.com examines the NET Rankings for the entire Big 12 Conference and see where each of the 16 teams stack up in terms of the key metrics.
--The Average NET Ranking for the 16 Big 12 teams is 47.9.
--A total of 9 of the 16 teams are perched inside the top 50.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe