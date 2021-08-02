Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1–Well, didn’t see that coming. Just when it felt like West Virginia has started to settle into its new home in the Big 12 Conference, there’s a Bevo sized bombshell that dropped on the league. Texas and Oklahoma, charter members and the centerpieces of the league, have decided to pack up their bags and bolt the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC.

It’s a process that had been in the works for at least six months once television partners elected to hold off on extending the television rights for the league and once the power-sized scheme was leaked things moved into place rather quickly.

In the matter of a few days, Texas and Oklahoma had officially declined to extend the grant of rights in the Big 12 past 2025 and formally applied for SEC membership. A few days after that both schools had been invited into the league by the SEC presidents and then accepted the invitation.

Just like that, the Big 12 as we’ve known it for the last decade is over. For now, the two schools have publicly stated that they plan to play out their commitment to the Big 12 and join the SEC in 2025, but breakups are messy and this is one where you’d have to imagine lawyers will get involved.