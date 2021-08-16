Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—Fall camp heating up. West Virginia held the first padded scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, and the results were mixed. Of course, the energy level was high in the stadium and several players took steps forward, but overall, the play resembled a practice still in the early stages of fall camp. The Mountaineers were sloppy with their discipline, procedural penalties and tackling, all areas that must be corrected in short order if West Virginia is going to be a good football team in 2021.
The fact that the team is now tackling is exciting because it truly means that football is right around the corner. The preparation for Maryland won’t begin until Aug. 25, which means that everything that occurs between now and Aug. 24 will be dedicated to getting better as a team and sorting out the options on the Mountaineers roster that are actually going to help in 2021.
The coaching staff is already starting the process of sorting out redshirt decisions and preparing to send those players that aren’t quite ready to the developmental program once the calendar flips to Aug. 25, but for now they are maximizing reps and discovering the options on the table.
