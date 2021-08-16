Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Fall camp heating up. West Virginia held the first padded scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, and the results were mixed. Of course, the energy level was high in the stadium and several players took steps forward, but overall, the play resembled a practice still in the early stages of fall camp. The Mountaineers were sloppy with their discipline, procedural penalties and tackling, all areas that must be corrected in short order if West Virginia is going to be a good football team in 2021.

The fact that the team is now tackling is exciting because it truly means that football is right around the corner. The preparation for Maryland won’t begin until Aug. 25, which means that everything that occurs between now and Aug. 24 will be dedicated to getting better as a team and sorting out the options on the Mountaineers roster that are actually going to help in 2021.

The coaching staff is already starting the process of sorting out redshirt decisions and preparing to send those players that aren’t quite ready to the developmental program once the calendar flips to Aug. 25, but for now they are maximizing reps and discovering the options on the table.