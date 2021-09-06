Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Well, that wasn’t fun. West Virginia entered the 2021 season with high expectations and a game on the schedule that offered an opportunity to get off on the right foot. Maryland is a good football team but had plenty of questions themselves and the Mountaineers simply couldn’t get it done. Leading 21-20 in the second half, the program simply couldn’t make a play in order to push themselves over the top. That lead was eventually squandered, and the program fell to 0-1 for the first time since 2017.

It’s not that West Virginia lost this game that is perhaps the most frustrating aspect of it all but instead how it came together. The Mountaineers turned the ball over four times which led to 13 points for the Terrapins and refused to take advantage of any of the opportunities that were given to them. The defense adjusted after a shaky start and put West Virginia in position to extend the lead and the offense simply couldn’t take advantage of it time and time again.