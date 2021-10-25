Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Back in the win column. It was only a few weeks, but it felt like a lifetime since West Virginia beat Virginia Tech to move to 2-1 on the season. Since that point, the Mountaineers had dropped three consecutive games and had a bye week before heading to TCU with a lot on the line. According to the coaching staff, the bye week came at the right time because this was a football team who was not only beat up physically but emotionally after two of those three loses came on field goals at the end. The contest against Baylor is the lone exception this season, as that game simply wasn’t competitive but some of that could be attributed to the mere fact that this team needed a chance to reset.

That happened during the bye week and coincidence or not, this West Virginia team played its most complete effort of the season against an FBS team and found a way to win on the road for the first time in two years beating TCU 29-17. It was a complete team win as the Mountaineers rushed for a season high 229 yards, while forcing three turnovers on the defensive side.

There was effort across the board and it really captured the resolve of this club after a less than ideal start on the opening kickoff which was returned by the Horned Frogs for a touchdown. After that point, the Mountaineers outscored the home team 29-10 and it could have likely been more if it wasn’t for a blocked field goal and the offense attempting to run out the clock late.