Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Clearing up at quarterback. West Virginia made a run at securing Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent but was unable to pull it off. The signal caller was winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy given to the best player in D2 football after passing for 5,000 yards and 53 touchdowns for the Rams and made sense for a lot of reasons considering that he only had one year of eligibility remaining.

Bagent was on campus for a visit and at times it looked like the marriage would happen, but alas it did not. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown made it clear that the program was going to be careful about how they handled the quarterback spot and adding players prior to the enrollment deadline but was comfortable with letting the three scholarship signal callers battle it out during the spring.

That looks like the only option now as the Mountaineers will turn their attention toward getting what is currently on the roster ready to win the vacant quarterback job. But does this close the door entirely on West Virginia adding another signal caller to address that need?