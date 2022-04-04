Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—June 3 weekend setting up. We discussed that the three weekends in June were going to be ‘the’ dates for West Virginia when it comes to official visits and despite the fact that’s a full two-months away the coaching staff is already busy working on filling those out with some talented prospects.

The Mountaineers have already locked in a trio of commitments in York (Pa.) 2023 running back Jahiem White, Cincinnati (Oh.) Winton Woods 2023 cornerback Cameron Calhoun and Fairfield (Oh.) 2023 defensive back Josiah Jackson for that weekend. Those three are big pulls for the program and despite the fact that they’ve already visited campus multiple times, this will be another chance to get them in Morgantown and not only continue to recruit them but allow them to put their recruiting hats on to target some other top prospects as well.