1—This team needs a bye. To put it simply, this is a beat-up and banged-up football team seven games into the 2019 season. Since the start of the year the Mountaineers have lost multiple players to season-ending injuries, some more to multiple-game ailments and now even more can be added to that list as both linebackers Josh Chandler and Quondarius Qualls were two more that left with injuries.

West Virginia was already playing a total of 13 true or redshirt freshmen in key roles while former and current walk-ons were asked to patch some other holes across the team against Oklahoma. This was an already thin team that when it comes to experience and talent that has been dealt some cruel blows both from an injury standpoint and some others leaving the program for whatever reason.