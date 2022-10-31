1—Bad to worse. The title might be misleading because for what it's worth this West Virginia football team battled in every sense of the word against No. 7 TCU. The Mountaineers certainly had opportunities to escape with an upset, but in the end the home team simply couldn't make enough plays to put them over the hump.

West Virginia fell 41-31, in a game that was closer than the final score would even indicate after the Horned Frogs scored a touchdown in the final seconds. After a week where the team was questioned about their resolve and fight, the Mountaineers responded at home with a strong effort but in the end it ended in a disappointing result.

Head coach Neal Brown wasn't wrong when he said that the Mountaineers played with enough effort to win they just didn't play well enough to get the job done. And unfortunately, this is a results based game and the program now falls to 3-5 with only four games left. Realistically to go to a bowl game the Mountaineers have to go 3-1 down the stretch with a football team that for all intents and purposes is beat up.