1—A marquee win. West Virginia had put together a strong start to the current basketball campaign going 10-1 with a number of quality wins that placed the program at No. 9 in the NCAA Net Rankings, or the ones that essentially determine seeding for the tournament. But even with solid wins over teams such as Wichita State and Northern Iowa, the program had yet to secure that resume stamping win. The Mountaineers had beaten good teams, but likely didn’t get the respect they possible deserved in large part because they had yet to record a victory over a ranked club on the season.

Well, you can throw that out and then some as West Virginia went on the road to knock off No. 2 Ohio State in impressive fashion winning 67-59 going away. If Bob Huggins and his club didn’t have the attention of the college basketball landscape before, well they certainly have it now. What was perhaps most impressive with this win was how it unfolded as the Mountaineers didn’t have to rely on gimmicks or tricks, they simply out-toughed and out-lasted the Buckeyes. West Virginia held Ohio State to 31-pecent from the floor after they came into the game shooting 49-percent on the season.