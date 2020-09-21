WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Recruiting dead period extended. It isn’t going to be popular, but the Division I Council made the tough decision to extend the ongoing recruiting dead period throughout the entire 2020 calendar. The period, which has been in effect since mid-March essentially limits all in-person contact between coaches and players therefore limiting the scope of what can occur in recruiting. That means no visits or in-person evaluations can occur and forces all contact to be made either via the telephone or digitally. It’s a harsh blow for those prospect that have waited out the process to date in order to try to squeeze in visits at some point down the line. Because now, that cannot occur and recruits will be forced to make their college decisions without visiting schools or in some instances ever stepping foot on campus.

The decision is one that is sure to ruffle some feathers with prospects and coaches alike, but the NCAA was left with little choice in the matter. It is just impossible right now to reasonably expect schools to host prospects from all over the nation and potentially risk spreading COVID-19 to isolated football teams or the prospects themselves. Containing the virus has proven difficult even in these bubble type situations that some schools are operating under and by welcoming in recruits and their families from all over the country it would be too ardent a task to expect programs to pull off without complications.