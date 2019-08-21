1—West Virginia has a starting quarterback. Typically, news that a signal caller with 17 starts under their belt and 39 career touchdowns in two-years at another school being granted a waiver to play immediately would be the biggest news of the day in the quarterback room. Tuesday wasn’t that day.

That’s because after months of an ongoing position battle for the starting quarterback job – there was a winner declared and it wasn’t the player receiving the waiver either. No, it was Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall that emerged victorious after a productive fall camp, capped by his performance in the second scrimmage which forced the separation between him and the other options.

The encouraging thing is that head coach Neal Brown stressed that Kendall won the position instead of the other options in the race losing it signifying that it was his play that ultimately led to his selection.