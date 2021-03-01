WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Goals are still ahead. This West Virginia basketball team's story has been well documented by now. There has been departures, injuries and a complete upheaval to the style of play that the Mountaineers entered the season playing. Yet here we stand with one week of regular season basketball left to play and head coach Bob Huggins team is making a race for a very strong finish to the 2021 season.

West Virginia is currently on the two-line more than they are on the three in many bracket projections and the Mountaineers are parked in second place with only three games left to go in the Big 12 Conference standings as well. Each of those games will be in Morgantown over the next five days and will ultimately decide where this team sits ahead of the league tournament set to begin the following week.

The Mountaineers will host Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma State is rapid succession and it's a golden opportunity to close the year on the highest of notes.