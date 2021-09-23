Jackie Matthews is used to moving around to help his football team.

The one-time starting quarterback at Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, Matthews moved to wide receiver and defensive back once Patrick Nix became the head coach. That’s because his son Bo, who now is the starting quarterback at Auburn, was a highly skilled quarterback and was tabbed with the job.

But when Nix went down with an injury, it was Matthews who slid back into that role and helped lead his team to the Class 6A Championship.