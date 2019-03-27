Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis felt it was time.

Time to start the process of narrowing down his 20+ scholarship offers into a more manageable group of five so he can have a decision in place by the time his senior season rolls around.

That list consists of West Virginia, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin with each sharing many of the same characteristics. Each of them check the mark with academics, the vibe with the players, his connection with the coaches and facilities.