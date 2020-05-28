WVSports - DL Dudley commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia added another key piece to its 2021 recruiting class with the pledge of Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek defensive end Brayden Dudley to the Mountaineers. Dudley, 6-foot-2, 255-pounds, selected the Big 12 Conference program over offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, South Florida, Connecticut, East Carolina and several other schools. The Georgia product is likely to play defensive end for the Mountaineers and took an unofficial visit to campus in order to see the program at the final junior day in March prior to the start of the dead period. He left highly impressed with that trip and put the program on his short list of favorites.

A versatile defensive line, Dudley could slot as a three-technique or five-technique giving him multiple options to where his eventual landing spot could be in Morgantown. He recorded 33 tackles and 5 sacks during his junior season for his high school football team. Defensive line coach Jordan Lesley served as the lead recruiter for Dudley and he also developed connections with multiple other coaches on the staff. Dudley becomes the ninth commitment for West Virginia in the 2021 class and represents the first from Georgia for the Mountaineers in this cycle. He is the second prospect to slot as a defensive end in the class along with Dublin (Oh.) Coffman athlete Hammond Russell. WVSports.com will have more on this news soon.