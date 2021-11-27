DL Mesidor embraces role in West Virginia defense

If defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has said it once, he’s said it a million times to his defensive line.

“Not every successful pass rush is a sack,” the coordinator reminds the position group.

While many are focused on the numbers, it is the truth. The defensive line play can be judged by much more than simply how many times they are able to tackle the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage.

And that was on full display against Texas with the game on the line when sophomore Akheem Mesidor was able to read the protection and end up right in Longhorns’ quarterback Casey Thompson’s line of sight with his hands up.

Because of that pressure, Thompson sailed the fourth down pass over his wide receiver and into the waiting arms of safety Sean Mahone to essentially seal the win.

“I was close. Felt like I was a few inches away,” he said. “I think I affected the pass.”

It won’t show up in the stat sheet, but without the play to make the play it doesn’t likely happen.

By playing the nose tackle position in the West Virginia defense, it’s something that Mesidor has had to adjust to as he often sees double-teams when lining up inside. He’s still managed a productive line of 31 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks but it has proven more difficult.

“It’s frustrating due to the fact that I want to make plays. I want to get tackles, sacks, tackles for loss but what’s most important is doing my job,” he said. “So if I have to take up double teams or free up linebackers or take up double teams so my other teammates can have opportunities I’m glad to do it.”

Accepting that role is something that is difficult for some younger players to do but Mesidor embraced the opportunity to grow in the off-season and has only continued to blossom during the season.

While some of the production might be going to different spots, the Mountaineers understand that it is necessary if the team wants to have success despite those challenges. And it’s opening up opportunities for those around him on the defensive front.

“What we’re asking him to do is not fair to him. But if you’ll look at a lot of plays that other guys are making a lot of it is because of the skill set that he is getting,” Lesley said.

Mesidor has the ability to play multiple spots up front and his versatility will allow him to move around in the future but for now he is doing what is asked and exceling at it despite what the stat book might show. And for those in the program that understand his impact, that’s good enough for him.

“I listen to what coach Lesley and coach (AJ) Jackson tell us all the time. Do your job and the ball will find you,” Mesidor said.