While it’s far from a sure thing, Bob Huggins certainly got the attention of many with one sentence.

That sentence came in the release for Florida International rim protector Dimon Carrigan signing with the Mountaineers. After averaging 2.5 blocks per game last season, adding the 6-foot-9 big man already made sense for a lot of reasons without Huggins potentially opening up the door for another.

“Our plan is to play pressure defense, and with that, you need a shot blocker,” he said.