West Virginia dominated BYU 37-7 this past weekend. Up next for the Mountaineers, the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Saturday.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index to look at the remaining schedule and their predictions on how WVU will fare in those games. WVU is currently ranked No. 36 by the network's model, which is an increase of six spots from last week.

The Sooners are currently No. 9 and coming off a 27-24 loss to in-state rival Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers are expected to win two of the remaining three games.