ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games
West Virginia dominated BYU 37-7 this past weekend. Up next for the Mountaineers, the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Saturday.
We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index to look at the remaining schedule and their predictions on how WVU will fare in those games. WVU is currently ranked No. 36 by the network's model, which is an increase of six spots from last week.
The Sooners are currently No. 9 and coming off a 27-24 loss to in-state rival Oklahoma State.
The Mountaineers are expected to win two of the remaining three games.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2023 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK
|
Nov. 11 @ Oklahoma
|
11.0%
|
+ 3.2%
|
Nov. 18 vs. Cincinnati
|
72.9%
|
+ 6.2%
|
Nov. 25 @ Baylor
|
70.5%
|
+ 5.2%
Related: Football: Snap Counts: BYU
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11