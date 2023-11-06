Advertisement
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: BYU

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against BYU.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Garrett Greene*

67

35

32

Nicco Marchiol

15

11

4
*=Started the game.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Run Pass

CJ Donaldson*

34

17

17

Jaheim White

31

16

15

Justin Johnson

19

15

4
*=Started the game.
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Devin Carter*

49

29

20

Rodney Gallagher*

44

24

20

Preston Fox*

43

25

18

EJ Horton

35

16

19

Traylon Ray

34

15

19

Jarel Williams

10

8

2

CJ Cole

10

8

2

Tyler Evans

2

0

2
*=Started the game.

Tight Ends
Player Snaps Run Pass

Kole Taylor*

55

26

29

Treylan Davis

30

17

13

Victor Wikstrom

10

8

2
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Zach Frazier*

67

35

32

Wyatt Milum*

67

35

32

Nick Malone*

67

35

32

Brandon Yates*

62

34

28

Tomas Rimac*

61

31

30

Ja'Quay Hubbard

23

13

10

Sullivan Weidman

17

13

4

Johnny Williams

15

11

4

Laden Livingston

10

8

2

Cooper Young

10

8

2

Bryce Biggs

8

4

4

Nick Krahe

7

7

0
*=Started the game.
Defensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Sean Martin*

28

4

24

Edward Vesterinen*

27

4

23

Tomiwa Durojaiye

25

7

18

Mike Lockhart*

21

2

19

Hammond Russell

18

4

14

Jalen Thornton

17

5

12

Fatorma Mulbah

17

5

12

Asani Redwood

14

2

12

Davoan Hawkins

13

3

10

Taurus Simmons

8

3

5

Corey McIntyre

6

2

4
*=Started the game.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Lee Kpogba*

52

9

43

Ben Cutter*

40

5

35

Jared Bartlett*

35

4

31

Tyrin Bradley

27

7

20

Hershey McLaurin

24

8

16

Caden Biser

18

7

11

Tirek Austin-Cave

12

4

8

Raleigh Collins

10

2

8

Christion Stokes

2

1

1
*=Started the game.
Safeties
Player Snaps Run Pass

Aubrey Burks*

56

10

46

Anthony Wilson*

49

39

10

Marcis Floyd*

42

6

36

Avery Wilcox

8

3

5
*=Started the game.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Beanie Bishop*

56

10

46

Malachi Ruffin*

53

11

42

Jacolby Spells

26

5

21
*=Started the game.

