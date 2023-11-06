West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: BYU
So here is who played and how much against BYU.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Garrett Greene*
|
67
|
35
|
32
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
15
|
11
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
CJ Donaldson*
|
34
|
17
|
17
|
Jaheim White
|
31
|
16
|
15
|
Justin Johnson
|
19
|
15
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Devin Carter*
|
49
|
29
|
20
|
Rodney Gallagher*
|
44
|
24
|
20
|
Preston Fox*
|
43
|
25
|
18
|
EJ Horton
|
35
|
16
|
19
|
Traylon Ray
|
34
|
15
|
19
|
Jarel Williams
|
10
|
8
|
2
|
CJ Cole
|
10
|
8
|
2
|
Tyler Evans
|
2
|
0
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Kole Taylor*
|
55
|
26
|
29
|
Treylan Davis
|
30
|
17
|
13
|
Victor Wikstrom
|
10
|
8
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Zach Frazier*
|
67
|
35
|
32
|
Wyatt Milum*
|
67
|
35
|
32
|
Nick Malone*
|
67
|
35
|
32
|
Brandon Yates*
|
62
|
34
|
28
|
Tomas Rimac*
|
61
|
31
|
30
|
Ja'Quay Hubbard
|
23
|
13
|
10
|
Sullivan Weidman
|
17
|
13
|
4
|
Johnny Williams
|
15
|
11
|
4
|
Laden Livingston
|
10
|
8
|
2
|
Cooper Young
|
10
|
8
|
2
|
Bryce Biggs
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
Nick Krahe
|
7
|
7
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Sean Martin*
|
28
|
4
|
24
|
Edward Vesterinen*
|
27
|
4
|
23
|
Tomiwa Durojaiye
|
25
|
7
|
18
|
Mike Lockhart*
|
21
|
2
|
19
|
Hammond Russell
|
18
|
4
|
14
|
Jalen Thornton
|
17
|
5
|
12
|
Fatorma Mulbah
|
17
|
5
|
12
|
Asani Redwood
|
14
|
2
|
12
|
Davoan Hawkins
|
13
|
3
|
10
|
Taurus Simmons
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
Corey McIntyre
|
6
|
2
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Lee Kpogba*
|
52
|
9
|
43
|
Ben Cutter*
|
40
|
5
|
35
|
Jared Bartlett*
|
35
|
4
|
31
|
Tyrin Bradley
|
27
|
7
|
20
|
Hershey McLaurin
|
24
|
8
|
16
|
Caden Biser
|
18
|
7
|
11
|
Tirek Austin-Cave
|
12
|
4
|
8
|
Raleigh Collins
|
10
|
2
|
8
|
Christion Stokes
|
2
|
1
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Aubrey Burks*
|
56
|
10
|
46
|
Anthony Wilson*
|
49
|
39
|
10
|
Marcis Floyd*
|
42
|
6
|
36
|
Avery Wilcox
|
8
|
3
|
5
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Beanie Bishop*
|
56
|
10
|
46
|
Malachi Ruffin*
|
53
|
11
|
42
|
Jacolby Spells
|
26
|
5
|
21
----------
