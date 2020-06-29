WVSports - European DL Vesterinen commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

Vesterinen, 6-foot-4, 250-pounds, announced his decision on social media after receiving an offer from the Big 12 Conference program.

West Virginia has added another commitment from the international pool with Finland defensive end Edward Vesterinen picking the Mountaineers football program.

The European product is the third player to pick the Mountaineers class from overseas joining Victor Wikstrom from Sweeden and cornerback Jairo Faverus from Amsterdam.

Vesterinen is involved with the same group in PPI recruits as both Wikstrom and Faverus.

"Edward is our most complete kid to come out of Europe meaning he is college ready and will compete right away. He is twitchy and explosive with great technique. He had offers from coastal Carolina and UMass before last signing day and he thought UMass would sign him but they back out last minute. Baylor offered him right before Rhule took the Carolina job but the new staff came in also Penn state was coming in late," Founder Brandon Colllier said.

Collier said that Vesterinen is set to enroll at West Virginia in August.

WVSports.com will have more with Vesterinen in the near future.