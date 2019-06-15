It’s not often that West Virginia goes to Sweden to mine for football players but that’s exactly what could unfold in the case of tight end Victor Wikstrom.

Wikstrom, 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, was one of the standout prospects at the Mountaineers one-day camp Friday not only in testing but during the one-on-one portion of the event. The smooth pass catcher displayed the speed to create separation while looking smooth in and out of routes and an ability to catch the football at all levels.