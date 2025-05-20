An off-season overhaul for West Virginia football

The West Virginia football program likely isn’t finished with off-season roster additions, but the pace has slowed significantly over the past week.

The Mountaineers used both the winter and spring transfer portals, along with traditional means to effectively change the entire makeup of the roster build. And what a transformation it has been.

The coaching staff has added a total of 64 new players, with 50 of those coming from the transfer portal ranks. Out of that number, 27 of those have been offensive players and 23 of those on defense.

It’s not necessarily a surprising development considering head coach Rich Rodriguez was up front about the process from the start saying it was likely that the additions for this off-season would surpass the 60-some that he made in his final year at Jacksonville State. That turned out to be prophetic.

There has been a focus on getting older faster with the build with 39 of the transfers either being seniors or juniors in terms of eligibility. When you throw in junior college additions, that total is up to 43.

That’s important too because when you consider the snaps played over their careers the majority of the leaders at many positions come from the transfers that have been added to the team.

There has been a mix of younger players as well with 21 being either sophomore or freshman eligibility.

Out of the total number of 76, which includes the 12 true freshmen signed under the previous coaching staff, the Mountaineers have essentially addressed every position on the roster.

That breaks down to four quarterbacks, four running backs, 12 wide receivers, three tight ends, 13 offensive linemen, eight defensive linemen, 10 linebackers, nine safeties, nine cornerbacks and two specialists.

Now, some of those players could end up at different or even multiple spots, but it’s crystal clear that Rodriguez was being sincere when he said that every spot on the roster needed some competition when he took the job.

The Mountaineers will reconvene for the summer at the end of the month and while there are still some positions which could receive additional help the bulk of the work is done.

It’s been a fast and furious process but given the rules that can allow that to happen now, the Mountaineers have put their best foot forward on attempting to put out a product that is ready to compete and win now.