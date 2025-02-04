Examining the 2025 schedule for West Virginia football

The second chapter of the Rich Rodriguez era of West Virginia will begin this fall.

Rodriguez, who coached in Morgantown from 2001-07, led the program to an overall record of 60-26. The Mountaineers outright won or shared four Big East Championships and won at least 10 games from 2005-07.

Rodriguez will inherit a West Virginia football program that has gone 37-35 over the past six seasons but former head coach Neal Brown left the place in a good spot in terms of the infrastructure within it.

So, what’s the schedule look like for the Mountaineers in 2025?

The Mountaineers have three non-conference games set for 2025 with the home opener for Rodriguez being Aug. 31 against Robert Morris. From there, the Mountaineers will hit the road to take on Ohio the following weekend before wrapping up that portion of the schedule with a home matchup against Pittsburgh Sept. 13.

Now the Big 12 portion has been released with West Virginia starting on the road at Kansas Sept. 20 and then hosting Utah Sept. 27 on consecutive Saturdays before a Friday night road trip at BYU Oct. 3. After a bye week, the Mountaineers will hit the road once again to take on UCF Oct. 18 before returning home to take on TCU Oct. 25.

West Virginia will then play Houston on the road Nov. 1 and host Colorado Nov. 8 with another road trip to defending conference champion Arizona State Nov. 15. The final bye week will occur before the season finale at home against Texas Tech Nov. 29.





--In somewhat of an oddity, West Virginia does not play consecutive home games throughout the course of the 2025 season.

--All of the games outside of the Friday night road trip to BYU will be on Saturday. That will be the first trip for the Mountaineers to Provo.

--The Mountaineers only have one back-to-back road trips this season with that road trip to BYU and then a road trip to UCF but the schedule makers placed a bye in-between.

--West Virginia will play three of their six home games in the first month of the season. The rest of the home games will be Oct. 25 against TCU, Nov. 8 against Colorado and Nov. 29 against Texas Tech.

--West Virginia plays half of the schedule before the first bye. And then five more games before the second bye in the schedule.

--West Virginia will play defending Big 12 Champion Arizona State. It's the second time that the Mountaineers have played in Tempe after a 42-7 loss in 1979.

--The combined record of the West Virginia 2025 opponents were 91-62.

--With bye weeks, Kansas and Arizona State have a bye week before they play West Virginia with the Mountaineers playing the week before. The Mountaineers have a bye week before they play UCF, while the Knights do not. West Virginia and Texas Tech have a bye week prior to closing the season against each other.

--West Virginia does not play Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Arizona, Baylor and Cincinnati during the 2025 regular season schedule.