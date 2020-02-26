News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 08:24:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Examining the QB options for West Virginia football in 2021

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team is involved with a number of top quarterback options.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team is involved with a number of top quarterback options.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has signed the 2020 class and the focus has shifted to the following year with finding the quarterback in the 2021 cycle a focus.

So who are some of the top options for West Virginia at the position and what is the latest with each of them?

WVSports.com breaks it all down.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}