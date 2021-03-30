The West Virginia football program benefited from several impact seniors looking to take advantage of changes to the NCAA rules which allowed them to return for another season next fall. The same rules are in place on the basketball side of things so what will unfold there?

The Mountaineers have a pair of seniors in guard Taz Sherman and forward Gabe Osabuohien. Both have impacted the current team in a number of ways on each end of the floor. But could we be seeing one or perhaps both players back in Morgantown next season?