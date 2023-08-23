West Virginia is set to open the season against Penn State Sept. 2 and here is a look at five true freshmen that are going to see the field.

RB Jaheim White White has been enrolled since the spring and made the most of that opportunity by creating a space for him both at running back and wide receiver. The dynamic option has developed a knack for making plays with the ball in his hands and could also see time as a returner given his overall skill set. White is going to see the field the question is just how much and where all that will be?

WR Rodney Gallagher Gallagher was one of the crown jewel's of the past recruiting class and has made a quick impact since arriving in the summer. He still needs to get stronger and be more physical at the inside wide receiver spot, but has the quickness and ability to make his presence known in his first year with the program. Gallagher will be on the field.

WR Traylon Ray Ray wasn't as highly touted as Gallagher but has put together a very strong fall camp after arriving on campus in late June. The outside wide receiver is smooth in his ability as a route runner and has demonstrated the ability to go up and get the football. One of the standouts over the second half of August, Ray has a pathway to time outside.

LB James Heard Heard isn't likely due for a major role in his first season, but he is going to be counted on to provide some juice off the edge in certain situations. The bandit linebacker was one of the most highly sought after players in the class and one of the more natural pass rushers on the team. He has a chance to make an impact on passing downs at first.

LB Ben Cutter West Virginia needs help at the linebacker position and Cutter was a tackling machine during his time at the high school level. He has a knack for being around the football and has added size and strength to his frame since enrolling in the spring. Cutter has a pathway to seeing the field in year one and he likely takes it.