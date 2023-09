West Virginia will open the regular season on the road at Penn State and WVSports.com takes a look at five players to watch leading into that contest.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Carter

2022 statistics: 25 catches for 406 yards and 2 touchdowns

Reason: West Virginia experienced a lot of turnover in the wide receiver room from last year losing 179 catches, 2,126 yards and 17 touchdowns from the roster which is 85-percent of the total catches, 87-percent of the yards and 89-percent of the scores. The Mountaineers went out and got Carter from North Carolina State after starting over 40-games in Raleigh. Carter hauled in 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing a total of 2,264 snaps over his four seasons with the Wolfpack. He arrived on campus in the spring and is positioned to take a major role in his final season at the college level given his combination of size and speed on the outside.