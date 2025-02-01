Florida WR Jean-Noel selects West Virginia

He announced the decision on Instagram.

Jean-Noel, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Wisconsin, Washington, UCLA and Kentucky among others.

The West Virginia football program has added a commitment from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 2026 wide receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel .

The Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer Jan. 23 led by the efforts of inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart and senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett.

That led to him taking a visit to Morgantown for the junior day and committing to the football program.

Jean-Noel is coming off a season where he hauled in 34 catches for 505 yards and 5 scores.

The fast-rising pass catcher became a focus for the Mountaineers at the position and is a dynamic athlete that drew plenty of attention in his recruitment.

Jean-Noel is the first wide receiver commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class.

WVSports.com will have more with Jean-Noel in the near future.