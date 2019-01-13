SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





For new West Virginia head coach Neal Brown having fun is an important element to it all.

Yes, hard work is a necessity in order to build a winning program over time but it’s often lost that football is a game and the point of it all is enjoy preparing for and playing it.

“They talk about playing, playing football. I want our players to look forward to coming into the Milan Puskar Center. That doesn’t mean we won’t work hard, we will,” he said.

An ardent family man, Brown has used that formula to amass a 35-16 record during his time at Troy including a 31-8 mark over the past three seasons, tied for the best of any group of five program.

But he doesn’t just preach it, he practices the formula as well.

Never was that more evident than when Brown became a viral sensation of sorts with his video of him and his coaching staff dancing to a number of popular songs.

“This is one thing Brooke said I had to hit today,” he said about the video during his introductory press conference.

The idea began innocently enough as Becky Whetstone, who is in charge of academics at Troy, sent multiple email correspondences attempting to entice Brown and his coaches to enter a competition between the various coaching staffs on campus for the Trojan Tribute Award.

After what Brown recalled as around 10-plus emails, he spoke with Chanda Rigby the head women’s basketball coach at Troy in a staff meeting. It was there she challenged Brown and didn’t believe that he would take on creating a music video. So it was then and there that he decided to put it together and with the help of one of his coaches that had a little bit of a background in music the idea was born.

Once it was executed and the video was filmed, Brown thought that it would be a one-time thing which would be presented at the award show and then locked away in a vault.

That wasn’t the case.

“It may be the most watched, even more so than our win against LSU; it may be the most watched video in Troy athletic history,” Brown said. “I want to make sure that is clear. That wasn’t a serious video.”

It’s something that some of his assistants that also participated have had to try to live down as well, including new West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, who was in the same spot at Troy.

“My kids still don’t let me forget about that. That was all to my chagrin. I really did not want to do it. I have really once danced a few times in my life,” he said.