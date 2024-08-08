PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Former Mountaineer Scott finds his rhythm, hitting first big league blast

AP Photo/Scott Kane
AP Photo/Scott Kane
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Former Mountaineer Victor Scott II had a rough start to the season.

Scott made the St. Louis Cardinals' opening day roster but only collected five hits through his first 20 games. This led to him being optioned back to the minor leagues where he credits his ability to dance leading to his turnaround.

"So, with being a good dancer, [you have rhythm] and I feel like hitting is all about rhythm. So, with that move is just more of a [rhythm], and it feels like I'm almost dancing with the pitcher. So, it helps me out with my timing, adjustability, all those good things," Scott told MLB.com following Tuesday night's win for the Cardinals.

Scott had over 300 plate appearances in AAA this season, hitting .219 with six home runs, 29 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. Scott was called back up to the big league club on Sunday, and was slotted as the nine-hole hitter on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Scott's blast traveled 391 feet, leaving his bat at 99.7 MPH, which tied the game at 2-2 before the Cardinals ultimately won, 4-3.

"I end up seeing it go over the wall and I was like, 'this is awesome,'" Scott said as off the bat he was unsure if it had the distance to leave the park.

Scott is rated as St. Louis' No. 3 overall prospect, a list that will likely soon be topped by Scott's former teammate JJ Wetherholt who was the No. 7 overall pick by the Cardinals in this year's MLB Draft.

Scott was able to retool his swing and he hopes what he's doing will help him stick at the big league level.

"It definitely helps a lot with confidence to know that my work is paying off, and that the routine I have built is starting to show," Scott said.

