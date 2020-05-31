WVSports - Former Troy specialist Sumpter headed to West Virginia

Sumpter announced that he was transferring to West Virginia via Twitter Sunday evening.

West Virginia has picked up another graduate transfer in former Troy kicker and punter Tyler Sumpter.

After redshirting during his freshman season with the Trojans, the Hoover, Alabama native went on to play every game for Troy over the next three years, serving as the team’s primary kicker and punter.

During his time with Troy, Sumpter had 156 punts and averaged 42.2 yards per kick with 11 touchbacks and his longest punt traveling 79 yards. He pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line 46 times. As a kicker, Sumpter made 39-of-51 field goals with a career-long of 50 yards.

Sumpter, who entered the transfer portal in January, will reunite with West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, who served in the same position at Troy from 2015-2018.

WVSports.com will have more on this news soon.