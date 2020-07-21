WVSports - Former WVU guard Harler to continue basketball career in Lithuania

Former WVU guard Harler to continue basketball career in Lithuania
Former West Virginia basketball player Chase Harler is continuing his playing career.
The Moundsville, West Virginia native announced via Instagram Monday evening that he signed a contract to play overseas in Lithuania.
Harler confirmed to WVSports.com that he'll be playing for Palangos Kuršiai, a professional basketball club located in Palanga that's a member of the National Basketball League (NKL).
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard was a senior for the Mountaineers this past season and tallied 406 points, 105 rebounds, 101 assists and 48 steals during his four years in Morgantown
Harler averaged 4.4 points per game and came up with 18 steals during his final season in the gold and blue. He capped his collegiate career off with a 76-64 upset win for West Virginia over Baylor on March 7.
Prior to the game, Harler proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Lindsey, following the team’s Senior Day ceremony.
“To this point, probably the greatest moment of my life so far,” Harler said following the game.
In May, Harler launched Built Different LLC, a basketball skills development business that also focuses on the importance of mental health and overcoming adversity. He is the CEO of the company along with his childhood friend and former teammate at Wheeling Central Catholic High School, Boyd Bibey.
