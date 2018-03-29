Springfield (Oh.) safety Moses Douglass doesn’t have any shortage of suitors.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect already has upwards of 30 scholarship offers to his credit with several others such as Ohio State expressing strong interest.

At this stage programs such as Alabama, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Louisville and West Virginia are among the ones that have already pulled the trigger.

He hasn't had any shortage of campus stops recently with a number of schools receiving visits including a recent return trip to West Virginia.