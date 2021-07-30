Four-star WR Thomas picks West Virginia Mountaineers football

Thomas also held offers from Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Arizona State, among many others.

Thomas, 6-foot-3, 202-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over the rest of his final five which included Michigan State, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Florida. However the two schools believed to be competing the most were the Mountaineers and Spartans.

West Virginia hit a major home run on the recruiting trail by landing the commitment of top target Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas .

West Virginia had been involved with Thomas for a long time and over the course of his recruitment he had gotten to know running backs coach Chad Scott very well. He also regularly spoke with offensive coordinator and receivers coach Gerad Parker as well as head coach Neal Brown.

The official visit to Morgantown June 11-13 allowed him to see the ins and outs of the program, which combined with the connection that he had forged with the coaching staff was enough to secure an early pledge despite visiting Michigan State.

The Mountaineers made it no secret that Thomas was a priority for them on the recruiting trail and was at the top of the board at the wide receiver position after offering almost two years ago.

It also gives the program a very talented prospect out of an area in Philadelphia which has become an emphasis for the coaching staff as they continue to expand their recruiting efforts.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect has an excellent combination of size and speed and is a mismatch for defensive backs at the next level due to his skill set. He put those skills on display at the Rivals Five Star Challenge.

Thomas gives West Virginia its third four-star prospect in the 2022 class and the second receiver to pick the football program in this class after Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams.

Overall, Thomas is the 16th commitment for West Virginia in this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Thomas in the near future.