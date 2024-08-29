As the anticipation continues to build, so does the coverage ahead of West Virginia vs Penn State on Saturday.

The Mountaineers and Nitanny Lions' matchup will be televised on FOX, and insider Bruce Feldman along with television analyst Joel Klatt spoke about the game this weekend.

"I cannot wait, it's going to be a wild scene," Feldman said on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday.

Feldman would later go into detail about the game, highlighting WVU's nine wins last year as well as the play of QB Garrett Greene.

"They had a really good team last year. Neal Brown was on a lot of people’s hot seat, they won nine games, Garrett Greene is a really good quarterback and that place is going to be wild. It is always wild when they have a good game there and now they get Penn State. coming in there. It’s not Pitt, who they hate, but I don’t think they like Penn State either it’s a blue blood to them," Feldman said.

Klatt hopped on his podcast, The Joel Klatt Show, to preview multiple games this week, including the one he will be on the call for on Saturday.

"West Virginia, they were the surprise team in the Big 12 last year. There was not much expectation for West Virginia last year, in fact, if you were to rate the hot seat meter, Neal Brown, their head coach was probably on the hottest seat in the country and what did he do last year in the Big 12 — they were picked to finish last, they won nine games and finished sixth in the conference, including getting hot late. So this West Virginia team is coming into this season with a lot more confidence in who they are and what they are than they did even a year ago," Klatt said.

"This is a dangerous game for Penn State to be this highly ranked and to have this amount of expectation to be going in with not only a new offensive coordinator but a new defensive coordinator... all this newness for Penn State and they're going to walk into kind of a trap because that place is going to be on fire and I cannot wait to experience it."

"The Mountaineer fanbase is one of the great fanbases in college football and they are going to be pinned on Saturday and I'm here for it, I can't wait. West Virginia, their ability to run the ball is going to be tested because Penn State last year had the best rush defense in the Big Ten. West Virginia needs to run the football, Garrett Greene their quarterback had a great year last year and their two backs Donaldson and Jahiem White, those guys can get it done on the ground, that's where the game is going to be won and lost. Penn State's ability to stop the run and force the game on the arm of Garrett Greene. That's what I'll be watching for in the booth."

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for noon with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Show getting going at 10:00 a.m.