Freshman guard Tenner enters transfer portal

Freshman guard KJ Tenner plans to enter the transfer portal.

The Memphis native spent just one season with the Mountaineers were he averaged 2.4 points, 1.1 assists and shot 35-percent from the floor.

Tenner came to Morgantown with previous head coach Darian DeVries and averaged 13.1 minutes per game in his lone season with the program.

Tenner has three seasons of eligibility remaining.