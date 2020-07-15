WVSports - Further examining the schedule options for West Virginia

West Virginia has one hole in the 2020 schedule for the time being with the Sept. 19 home contest against Maryland being canceled due to the Big 10 nixing all non-conference games.

There could be more fallout by the time a potential season does resume but for now let’s look at the potential options that could be on the table for West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons.

For now, we will operate as if the rest of the non-conference slate is intact, although admittedly that is a risky proposition at this junction with other leagues like the ACC already considering taking the same approach. If that occurs, there would then be two openings with the Sept. 5 matchup with Florida State then being eliminated, but we’ll cross that bridge when or if we get there.