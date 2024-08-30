West Virginia football is back this weekend as they host No. 8 Penn State in week one of the college football season.

Penn State leads the all-time series 49-9-2, and they are 17-6-1 in games played in Morgantown.

Kickoff time for Saturday's game is set for noon from Milan Puskar Stadium but the festivities in Morgantown begin far before that.

The Pat McAfee show will be live today from the West Virginia University downtown campus, taking place from noon-3:00 p.m. The show will be televised on ESPN2, and fans who want to attend the show will be able to enter starting at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

On Saturday before kickoff, FOX will be hosting their pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, in front of Milan Puskar Stadium. This will start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday with the pregame show beginning at 10:00 a.m. and will be between the light blue and teal parking lots. At 11:15 the show will move to the south end of the stadium prior to kickoff.

Fans who are attending the game are asked to participate in the annual 'Stripe The Stadium' game. Fans in even-numbered sections, Touchdown Terrace, and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are asked to wear gold. Fans seated in the lower-level and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are asked to wear blue.

The game will have a national television and radio broadcast with FOX broadcasting the game on TV and ESPN Radio picking up the game for national airwaves.

This will also be the first game in which metal detectors will be used at Milan Puskar Stadium, and a clear bag policy is still in place for all fans.