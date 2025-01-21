Game Preview: No. 23 West Virginia men's basketball vs Arizona State

(Photo by © Ben Queen-Imagn Images)

West Virginia hosts Arizona State on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off. SERIES: First meeting between these two teams LAST MEETING: First meeting between these two teams TELEVISION: CBSSports Network (Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas) Tip-off: 9:00 PM ET

Advertisement

COACHES Darian DeVries, West Virginia 13-4 (1st season at WVU), 163-59 (7th season overall) Bobby Hurley, Arizona State 165-138 (10th season at ASU), 207-158 (12th season overall)

LAST TIME OUT Arizona State has lost four games in a row, including a 67-60 loss on the road at Cincinnati on Saturday. The Sun Devils have lost by an average of 6.3 points in their last three losses. Arizona State trailed by 14 at the half, cutting the lead to four, but never getting closer than that in the second half. Jayden Quaintance led ASU in scoring with 15 points, but Arizona State had its worst shooting performance of the season, shooting 35.5 percent from the field. West Virginia got an upset win over No. 2 Iowa State at home on Saturday, as Javon Small scored 27 points in the win for the Mountaineers. The WVU defense was big for the Mountaineers as they held Iowa State to just 1-for-17 from three. Amani Hansberry added 12 points and six rebounds as West Virginia won, 64-57.

By The Numbers — Arizona State (10-7, 1-5 Big 12)

Arizona State is in the middle of the pack of the Big 12 in offense, scoring 74.8 points per game. The Sun Devils are shooting 44.3 percent from the field, but during conference play, they are shooting 41.4 percent from the field which is 13th in the Big 12. Defensively, the Sun Devils are giving up 72.4 points per game this season, which is 14th in the Big 12. Their opponents are shooting 41.8 percent from the field, and their 200 turnovers forced this season is the fewest amount in the Big 12. From beyond the arc, Arizona State has the third-best percentage on the season at 36.5 percent. However, during Big 12 play, they are shooting 33.1 percent from three, which is sixth in the league. On defense, Arizona State is also sixth in 3-point defense, as opponents are shooting 30.8 percent from distance. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Alston Mason, Adam Miller, BJ Freeman, Jayden Quaintance, and Basheer Jihad. This lineup has been used 49.9 percent of the time. Freema leads the Sun Devils in scoring at 13.2 points per game this season. Arizona State has five scorers averaging at least 10.1 points per game. Joson Sanon is Arizona State's second-leading scorer at 12.8 points per game but he has not played since Jan. 11 against Baylor due to an injury. Arizona State comes into this game ranked 64th in the NET, and 61st according to KenPom. This will be considered a Quad 1 game for the Sun Devils. They are 1-6 in such games this season.

By The Numbers — West Virginia (13-4, 4-2 Big 12)