Game Preview: No. 21 West Virginia men's basketball vs. Colorado

West Virginia heads out west for the first of a two-game road trip when they face Colorado on Sunday afternoon in Boulder. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off. SERIES: First meeting between the two teams LAST MEETING: First Meeting TELEVISION: ESPN+ (Ted Emrich / Tim Welsh)

COACHES Darian DeVries, West Virginia 11-3 (1st season at WVU), 161-58 (7th season overall) Tad Boyle, Colorado 307-188 (15 season at CU), 363-254 (19th season overall)

LAST TIME OUT West Virginia was handed their first loss of their Big 12 schedule when they fell 75-56 to Arizona on Tuesday. The Mountaineers now sit at 2-1 in Big 12 play, holding wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State. Javon Small led WVU in scoring with 17 points during the loss, and he was the only Mountaineer to reach double-digits. The Buffaloes have lost three straight to begin Big 12 play, most recently a one-point loss to UCF on Wednesday. Colorado led 37-34 at halftime but turned the ball over 22 times in the loss. Colorado was led offensively by Julian Hammond who scored 26 points.

By The Numbers — Colorado (9-5, 0-3 Big 12)

Colorado is averaging 74.9 points per game this season, which is 12th in the Big 12. The Buffaloes are giving up 70.5 points per game, which ranks 11th in the conference. They are shooting 46.6 percent from the field, but their field goal defense is 11th in the conference. From beyond the arc, Colorado is in the top half of the league in both offense and defense. They are shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc this season which is sixth in the country. They are 8th in 3-point defense. In Big 12 play, CU is 10th in 3-point offense and 14th in 3-point defense. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Julian Hammond, RJ Smith, Andrej Jakimovski, Assane Diop, and Elijah Malone. Over their last five games, they have played 21.6 percent of the time together. Hammond leads Colorado, averaging 13.6 points per game. Their next two top scorers are Jakimovski and Malone. Their height could present issues for the Mountaineers after Arizona was able to get to the paint at will and be successful. "They were able to get in there a few times and just score over us," West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said of the Wildcats' effort. "They do have tremendous size across their entire team so it presents some challenges with their versatility and length all the way across the board," DeVries said of Colorado. Colorado heads into Sunday ranked 81st in the NET. They are 1-4 in Quad 1 games and are 0-1 in Quad 2 games. This will be a Quad 2 game for the Buffaloes.

