West Virginia will open the Neal Brown era against FCS powerhouse James Madison and WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.





Series: WVU leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2012: WVU 42 JMU 12

Television: 2 p.m., AT&T SportsNet, Rob King (play-by-play), Rasheed Marshall (analyst), Meg Bulger (sideline)





NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--Neal Brown will coach his first game at West Virginia after compiling a 35-16 mark at Troy. Brown is one of six FBS coaches to win 10 or more games in three straight seasons.

--West Virginia is 19-0 all-time against teams from the FCS level, including a 2-0 mark against James Madison with the last meeting coming in 2012, a 42-12 Mountaineers win. The program is 46-4-2 all-time against schools from the Colonial Athletic Association.

--In season openers, West Virginia is 89-33-4 all-time and 15-4 since 2000. The Mountaineers have won 15 home season openers in a row. The program is 3-1 in games played on Aug. 31 all-time.

--West Virginia is 86-13 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

--West Virginia has 124 players from 21 different states.

--West Virginia has 14 fifth-year seniors and 13 players that have already graduated tied for sixth out of all power five programs.

--A total of eight players that have started a game return on offense, while that number is nine on the defensive side of the ball. The makeup of the defensive side includes 13 true freshmen, 4 redshirt freshmen, 3 sophomores, 5 redshirt sophomores, 2 juniors, 11 redshirt juniors, 3 seniors and 10 redshirt seniors.

--West Virginia has 14 players serving on the leadership council with QB Austin Kendall, QB Jack Allison, RB Kennedy McKoy, RB Martell Pettaway, WR T.J. Simmons, OL Josh Sills, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Reese Donahue, LB Dylan Tonkery, LB Josh Chandler, S Sean Mahone, CB Keith Washington, S Dante Bonamico and K Evan Staley making up the list.

--James Madison is 6-21 in games against FBS opponents but has won two of the last four beating East Carolina 34-14 in 2017 and SMU 48-45 in 2015. The most recent power five victory was over Virginia Tech in an historic 21-16 upset in 2010.

--West Virginia will be without junior cornerback Dreshun Miller due to an injury.