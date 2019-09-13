In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia comes back home to play host to North Carolina State in the final non-conference game on the schedule and WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--During this decade West Virginia is 28-12 in non-conference games and that mark is 20-1 at home. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 43-6 at home in said games.

--The Mountaineers are 150-175-6 against the ACC. This is the first meeting with N.C. State in Morgantown since the 1979 season, a 38-14 N.C. State win. The Wolfpack have former West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson on staff.

--West Virginia is 6-1 on games played Sept. 7 with the latest being a 41-7 win over Georgia State in 2013.

--When West Virginia wins the turnover battle the Mountaineers are 87-13 since 2002. The program has forced at least one turnover in 12 straight games.

--The West Virginia defense has six sacks on the year, ranking tops in the Big 12 and No. 32 nationally. The defense is only allowing 153-yards passing per game, ranking No. 25 nationally.

--West Virginia has 14 fifth-year seniors and 13 players that have already graduated tied for sixth out of all power five programs.

--Coaching alignments are: Co-OC/OL Matt Moore (field), Co-OC/RB Chad Scott (field), QB Sean Reagan (box), WR Xavier Dye (field), TE Travis Trickett (box), DC Vic Koenning (field), DL Jordan Lesley (field), ILB-ST Blake Seiler (box), OLB Al Pogue (field), DB Jahmile Addae (box).

--There are 16 Mountaineers who have seen their first WVU action during the 2019 season: Taijh Alston (DL), George Campbell (WR), Randy Fields Jr. (WR), Nicktroy Fortune (CB), James Gmiter (OL), Noah Guzman (S), Josh Growden (P), John Hughes (OL), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Reuben Jones (DL), Austin Kendall (QB), Kerry Martin Jr. (S), Mike O’Laughlin (TE), Sean Ryan (WR), Blaine Scott (OL) and Tykee Smith (S). A total of four of those were true freshmen.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 47 plays and gained 114 yards for a 2.4 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 42 plays for 156 yards and a 3.7 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 34 plays for 196 yards and a 5.8 average gain. West Virginia has run one play on fourth down in 2019 for eight yards and a 8.0 average.

-- Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2019 season shows that the Mountaineers have run a total of 125 plays, 56 coming on the ground and 69 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 64 yards for an average of 1.1 yards per carry and no touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 401 yards, three touchdowns and an average of 9.3 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 465 yards of total offense, three touchdowns, an average of 3.7 yards per play and an average of 13.5 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained six first downs by the run and 17 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 32.0 yards per game on the ground, 200.5 yards per game passing and 232.5 yards per game of total offense.

--West Virginia has 14 players serving on the leadership council with QB Austin Kendall, QB Jack Allison, RB Kennedy McKoy, RB Martell Pettaway, WR T.J. Simmons, OL Josh Sills, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Reese Donahue, LB Dylan Tonkery, LB Josh Chandler, S Sean Mahone, CB Keith Washington, S Dante Bonamico and K Evan Staley making up the list.