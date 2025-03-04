Game Preview: West Virginia vs. Utah men's basketball

(Photo by © Ben Queen-Imagn Images)

West Virginia plays their final road game of the regular season on Tuesday night when they face Utah. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off. SERIES: Utah leads 6-1 LAST MEETING: Feb. 8, 2025 in Morgantown — WVU 72, Utah 61 TELEVISION: ESPN+ TIP-OFF: 9:00 p.m. ET

COACHES Darian DeVries, West Virginia 17-12 (1st season at WVU), 167-67 (7th season overall) Josh Eilert, Utah (Interim) 1-1 (1st season at TCU), 10-24 (2nd season overall)

LAST TIME OUT Utah enters Tuesday on a five-game home winning streak, with the most recent being a 99-73 win over Arizona State on Saturday. The Utes shot 56.5 percent from the field, and made 10 of their 25 shots from beyond the arc. They also got to the free throw line 27 times, sinking 19 of them. Utah held Arizona State to shoot 43 percent from the field, and the Utes owned the rebounding advantage 40-29. West Virginia enters Wednesday off a 77-56 loss to BYU on Saturday. The Mountaineers trailed by six at halftime, but it was downhill from there. The Cougars shot 61 percent from the field in the second half, making five of their 11 3-pointers in the second as well. WVU shot 33 percent from the field and went 8-for-27 from deep.

By The Numbers — Team (16-13, 8-10 Big 12)

Utah comes into the contest near the middle of the Big 12 in both scoring offense and defense. The Utes are 8th in scoring offense and 9th in scoring defense. They are 8th in team field goal percentage and 5th in opponent field goal percentage. From beyond the arc, Utah is making 33.2 percent of their shots, while opponents are making 33.7 percent of their shots. In these two teams' first meeting, WVU knocked down 37.5 percent of their 3-pointers while the Utes knocked down 26.1 percent. Utah gets to the line the fifth-most in the Big 12, but when they do they have the worst free throw percentage, making 63.8 percent of their free throws on the year. On the glass, Utah is second in rebounds per. game but they are 6th in rebounding margin. Utah is 15th in turnover margin as they are averaging the fourth-most turnovers per game in the league. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Gabe Madsen, Mike Sharavjamts, Ezra Ausar, Jake Wahlin, and Lawson Lovering. This lineup has been deployed 30.8 percent of the time over Utah's last five games. Madsen leads Utah in scoring with 15.2 points per game on the season. Ausar is averaging 12.4 points per game this season. Utah has had nine different players start a game this season. Utah comes into the game ranked 64th in the NET, and 68th by KenPom. This is considered a Quad 2 game for the Utes and they are 2-4 in such games this season.

By The Numbers — West Virginia (17-12, 8-10 Big 12)

Offense continues to be a struggle for the Mountaineers while they have still played well on the defensive side of the ball. WVU is 16th in the league in scoring offense, but are 2nd in the league in scoring defense. During WVU's last four road games they have averaged 59.5 points in those games, and lost all four. On the season, WVU is averaging 68.2 points per game, and giving up 64.6 points per game. From the field, WVU is shooting 42.4 percent on the year. WVU has eclipsed that mark in 15 games this season, and they are 10-5 in such games. When the Mountaineers go under that mark, they are 7-7 this year. Defensively, WVU is holding their opponents to shoot 40.9 percent from the field and that is third-best in the Big 12. West Virginia is 12th in the Big 12 in 3-point percentage, but they are 5th in 3-pointers made per game. Defensively, the Mountaineers are holding opponents to shoot 29.3 percent from beyond the arc and Utah is making 8.5 3-pointers per game. WVU is last in the league in rebounding margin, and fourth in turnover margin. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Javon Small, Sencire Harris, Jonathan Powell, Toby Okani, and Amani Hansberry. This lineup has been used 25.1 percent of the time over the last five games. WVU's leading scorer is Small averaging 18.2 points per game. Small has scored 20 or more points 12 times this year and in those games, WVU is 8-4 in those games. West Virginia is ranked 48th in the NET, and 53rd by KenPom. This is considered a Quad 1 game for WVU and the Mountaineers are 5-10 in such games this season.

NCAA Tournament/Standings Implications