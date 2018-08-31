SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Series: First Meeting

Last meeting: None

Television: 3:30 p.m. CBS, Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)





No. 17/20 West Virginia will open the season against a marquee first-time opponent when the Mountaineers square off against Tennessee in Charlotte.

The Mountaineers are one of only seven teams that Tennessee has yet to face on the gridiron and the only within 480 miles but that all ends Saturday in the Belk Kickoff Classic.

The game is the second neutral site match up in as many years to open the schedule for West Virginia after falling 31-24 to Virginia Tech at Fed-Ex Field last season.

West Virginia is led by eighth year head coach Dana Holgorsen who is 5-2 in season openers with both losses coming coincidentally in neutral site games against Virginia Tech and Alabama. The Mountaineers are ranked inside both major national polls and return a bulk of the players from last season’s 7-6 team.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Will Grier returns to head the offense after throwing for 3,490 yards and 34 touchdowns in just over ten games last season before breaking his finger. Now back with a clean bill of health, Grier was named the Big 12 Pre-Season Offensive Player of the Year as well as being one of the pre-season favorites for Heisman consideration.

Along with Grier the offense returns a sizeable chunk of the production from a unit that finished right around top 20 in both total yards and scoring in 2017. It also will be the second year in play caller and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital’s system, which should lead to more efficiency.

Senior David Sills was tied for the nation’s lead in touchdown catches with 18 and is back along with senior Gary Jennings who led the Mountaineers in both catches and yards a season ago. Key pieces in both the backfield as well as the offensive line also factor into those returning.

On the defensive side, coordinator Tony Gibson will look to rebound after a season where the Mountaineers struggled allowing 31.5 points and 445 yards per contest, ranking the unit in the bottom third of college football. But this off-season the program had some turnover which led to the coaching staff bringing in some experienced options on the defensive line via the graduate transfer route.

This will be the first game for Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt in that role after establishing himself as an elite defensive coordinator with stops at most recently Alabama as well as Georgia and Florida State. In five seasons in that role Pruitt led defenses finished No. 1 in scoring defense three times.

Named the 26th head football coach for the Volunteers Dec. 7, Pruitt brings even more intrigue to the season opener in the fact that there is even more mystery behind a first year head man. However, as an assistant he was part of teams that amassed a 96-13 record.

This is not only the first meeting between West Virginia and Tennessee, but only the second time that the storied Volunteers football program has squared off in a neutral site contest against a member of the Big 12 Conference with the first coming against Colorado in 1990.

There are questions as to how the Tennessee offense will look under new first-year offensive coordinator Tyson Helton who comes over from USC as the quarterback’s coach and passing game coordinator. Before that he served as the offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky.

The Volunteers have a pair of quarterbacks battling for the starting job with returning redshirt sophomore Jarrett Guarantano and Stanford graduate transfer Keller Chryst. No known starter has been named but there is a chance that both players could see time against the Mountaineers.

Guarantano is the leading returning passer for Tennessee tossing for 997 yards and four touchdowns in nine games including six starts, while Chryst held an 11-2 record in his starts at Stanford and appearing in 23 total games throwing 19 touchdowns against six interceptions.

The backfield is a four-headed monster with sophomore Ty Chandler the leading returning rusher with 305 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Again the Volunteers used the graduate transfer market to scoop up former Michigan State running back Madre London.

Making things easier will be a deep offensive line group that is anchored by its left tackle in sophomore Trey Smith, one of the premier players in the nation at his position. The interior is still seeing some shuffling but the program has a number of options to choose from up front.

Regardless who is throwing the football, the Volunteers have a talented wide receiver group that will be catching the passes led by junior Marquez Callaway and junior Brandon Johnson.

The Volunteers defense is especially strong up front with a mixture of experienced returning talent and some exciting young options across the board. The group has both size and speed and are expected to use both an odd and even look against the Mountaineers up front.

The backend has some inexperience at cornerback but talented safeties led by junior safety Nigel Warrior who is one of the most active players in the backend.

The game will be played inside Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by CBS.