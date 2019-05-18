Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern running back Jordon Simmons is just starting to really learn about West Virginia after the Mountaineers jumped into his recruitment.

Simmons, 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, already held offers from 20-plus programs but the Big 12 Conference program joined the fray after outside linebackers coach Al Pogue stopped in to see him during the evaluation period. It didn’t take long for him to pull the trigger on a scholarship.