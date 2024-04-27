The Gold team knocked off the Blue team 34-24 in the annual West Virginia Gold-Blue spring game inside Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The players were divided into two teams with a pair of former legends coaching each. Former quarterback Pat White coached the blue team and kicker Pat McAfee the gold.

Along with 11-on-11 action that didn't include tackling, players also competed in various competitions and the new jerseys for the 2024 season were unveiled.

Redshirt senior Garrett Greene was the quarterback for the gold team and completed 8-13 passes for 79 yards and an interception, while redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol was the first quarterback for the blue team and completed 10-19 passes for 82 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jackson Crist would take over for Greene late and complete 3-3 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, redshirt freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter and junior cornerback Ayden Garnes both recorded interceptions for their respective teams.

The Iron Mountaineer award winners were long snapper Austin Brinkman, wide receiver Preston Fox, quarterback Garrett Greene, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum and defensive lineman Sean Martin. That award is given to the most outstanding performers in the Mountaineers off-season strength and conditioning program.

Safety Avery Wilcox was the winner of the Tom Nickolich Memorial Award, given to a walk-on that has distinguished himself through his attitude and work ethic. Wilcox is the second in his family to win the award after his father Ray received it in 1992.

West Virginia opens the season at home Aug. 31 against Penn State.