2026 pass rushing LB Blatt impressed with West Virginia, plans another stop

Blatt, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, took an unofficial visit to West Virginia Jan. 11 where he was able to spend time with the new coaching staff and learn more about the football program.

“It was an awesome experience,” he said.

The 2026 prospect is familiar with the Mountaineers and their history especially when it comes to Central Catholic quarterback Marc Bulger and his success as a quarterback during his time in Morgantown.

“It would be cool carrying the legacy of Central Catholic to West Virginia on,” he said.

During his time on campus Blatt was able to speak to a number of the new coaches including his potential position coach Jeff Casteel. The Mountaineers are targeting Blatt as an outside linebacker/edge and they are impressed with his ability to play the run, pass rush and drop into coverage.

The veteran assistant made it clear that he liked the fact that he was big and athletic and believes he would be a perfect fit for the scheme.

“He said he believes people like myself could change the program,” he said.

Blatt definitely plans to return to West Virginia and is already looking forward to the Feb. 1 junior day to get an even more in-depth look at the Mountaineers. He also plans to head to Pittsburgh and Michigan State this weekend to see those programs as well.

Blatt isn’t looking to rush into any decision at this stage but wants to find a college program where he has a good connection with the coaching staff and a vision of himself suiting up for them.

“And good academics for whatever major I decide,” he said.